First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.1% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $341.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,293 shares of company stock worth $164,577,086. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

