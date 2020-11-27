First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
First National stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09. First National has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12.
In other First National news, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. bought 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $28,854.42. 10.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About First National
First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.
