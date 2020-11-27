First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

First National stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09. First National has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12.

In other First National news, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. bought 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $28,854.42. 10.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of First National worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

