First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $56.43 and a one year high of $60.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average is $60.02.

