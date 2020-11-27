Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flushing Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $14.96 on Monday. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $422.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 48.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 77.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the second quarter worth $368,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 57.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

