Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $29.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.55.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $38.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.04. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,754. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $499,396 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $82,093,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $38,875,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $29,440,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $17,505,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,359 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 313,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.