Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. 140166 reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

In related news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at $369,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $499,396. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

