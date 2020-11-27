Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 121,651 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.37% of Fortinet worth $71,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,414,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 107.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,222 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after purchasing an additional 129,474 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 50.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,185,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,669,000 after purchasing an additional 397,028 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 41,465 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.61.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $313,182.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,072 shares of company stock worth $2,574,189 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

