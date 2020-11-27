Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Downgraded to “Reduce” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue cut shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) to a reduce rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FOJCY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fortum Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

Fortum Oyj stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $5.12.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.