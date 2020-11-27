Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist raised their target price on Freshpet from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $131.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.69. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $139.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,192.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $681,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,377,348.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,646,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,353 shares of company stock worth $4,355,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 80.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

