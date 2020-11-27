frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on frontdoor in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Get frontdoor alerts:

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $46.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. frontdoor has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $49.47.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 90.25%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor in the third quarter worth $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 10.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.