Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Cut to Hold at Danske

Danske downgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Danske currently has $7.19 target price on the shipping company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Frontline from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Frontline from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Frontline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.81.
Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Frontline by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 29.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 23.1% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Frontline by 10.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Frontline Company Profile
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.
