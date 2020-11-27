Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Cut to Hold at Danske

Danske downgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Danske currently has $7.19 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Frontline from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Frontline from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research downgraded Frontline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.81.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Frontline had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Frontline by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 29.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 23.1% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Frontline by 10.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

