Galecto, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Galecto in a research report issued on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Galecto’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.92) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on GLTO. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Galecto in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Galecto in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Galecto has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

