GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Trading Down 5.3%

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) were down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 523,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 707,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GasLog Partners by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit