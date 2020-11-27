GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) were down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 523,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 707,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of GasLog Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GasLog Partners by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

