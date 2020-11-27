General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South State CORP. bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

