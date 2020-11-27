Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Trading Down 9.3%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s share price dropped 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.15. Approximately 518,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 383,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

GCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. 140166 lifted their target price on Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Get Genesco alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $482.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $391.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Genesco by 4.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.