Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Trading Down 9.3%

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s share price dropped 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.15. Approximately 518,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 383,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.
GCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. 140166 lifted their target price on Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $482.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Genesco by 4.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
