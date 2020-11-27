Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

GTH stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. Genetron has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22.

Get Genetron alerts:

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.49 million for the quarter.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.