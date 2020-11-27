Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 19,094,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 5,550,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNW shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 109.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,499,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after buying an additional 4,956,319 shares during the last quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 129.0% during the second quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. now owns 7,876,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after buying an additional 4,436,968 shares during the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,883,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 67.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,685,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 2,281,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 61.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,759,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 1,432,633 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

