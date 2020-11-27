Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Boosted by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,064 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,687 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,785,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.62.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.