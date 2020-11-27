Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 259,000 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 259,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $1,950,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 258,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,860.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 264 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,858.56.

On Monday, October 26th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 140,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $995,400.00.

On Friday, October 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $1,004,970.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 41,835 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $295,355.10.

On Monday, October 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 106,973 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $754,159.65.

On Friday, October 16th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 137,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $994,620.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $1,029,362.20.

On Monday, October 12th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $992,250.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,003,694.76.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.83. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 1.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 1,073.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 742,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 679,184 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in GrafTech International by 456.9% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 577,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 473,401 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 35,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 39.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 309,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 86,866 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

