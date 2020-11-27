Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Greenlane in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $3.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Greenlane has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greenlane will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greenlane news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 40,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $111,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam Schoenfeld sold 25,500 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $53,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,900 shares in the company, valued at $166,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,579 shares of company stock valued at $654,821 in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 83.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 60,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 54.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Greenlane by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 70,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Greenlane by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

