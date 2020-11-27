GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GRWG has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $33.53 on Monday. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,677.34 and a beta of 2.29.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $223,187.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,079.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 563.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 25,365 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

