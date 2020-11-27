Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Shares Down 5.2%

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s stock price dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.27. Approximately 1,046,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,517,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

GES has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess’ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.57. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth $580,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Guess’ by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Guess’ by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Guess’ by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

