Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 42,687,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 310% from the average session volume of 10,421,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.35.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 6.81.

In other Gulfport Energy news, major shareholder Firefly Value Partners, Lp sold 6,799,467 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $2,787,781.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,673 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1,259.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,194,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,354 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 13,498,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPOR)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.