H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $4.33 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

