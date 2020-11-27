Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) Insider Buys £85,014.28 in Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) insider Christopher Jones acquired 38,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £85,014.28 ($111,071.70).
Shares of HSP stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.27) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 211.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 211.31. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 323.40 ($4.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 million and a PE ratio of 19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) Company Profile
Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.