Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) Insider Buys £85,014.28 in Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) insider Christopher Jones acquired 38,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £85,014.28 ($111,071.70).

Shares of HSP stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.27) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 211.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 211.31. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 323.40 ($4.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 million and a PE ratio of 19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) Company Profile

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

