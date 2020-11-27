Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) a €21.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZIL2. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.75 ($6.76) target price on shares of ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.04 ($9.46).

ETR ZIL2 opened at €14.00 ($16.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.55. ElringKlinger AG has a 12 month low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 12 month high of €12.44 ($14.64). The company has a market capitalization of $887.04 million and a P/E ratio of -39.50.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

