Haven Protocol Price Hits $2.26 on Top Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00013234 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $31.62 million and $3.19 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,070.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.91 or 0.03010455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.01561546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00407157 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.03 or 0.00679670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00401511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00104811 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,998,369 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

