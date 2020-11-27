Head-To-Head Review: Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) & Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Taronis Technologies (OTCMKTS:TRNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lam Research and Taronis Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lam Research $10.04 billion 6.41 $2.25 billion $15.95 28.01 Taronis Technologies $9.71 million 0.44 -$15.04 million N/A N/A

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than Taronis Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Lam Research has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taronis Technologies has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Lam Research shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lam Research shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Taronis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lam Research and Taronis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lam Research 23.60% 55.82% 20.06% Taronis Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lam Research and Taronis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lam Research 0 2 24 0 2.92 Taronis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lam Research presently has a consensus price target of $383.58, indicating a potential downside of 14.15%. Given Lam Research’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lam Research is more favorable than Taronis Technologies.

Summary

Lam Research beats Taronis Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products. It also provides SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (HDP-CVD) products; and Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products that provide multiple dielectric film solutions. In addition, the company offers Flex for dielectric etch applications; Kiyo for conductor etch applications; Syndion for through-silicon via etch applications; and Versys metal products for metal etch processes. Further, it provides Coronus bevel clean products to enhance die yield; Da Vinci, DV-Prime, EOS, and SP to address a range of wafer cleaning applications; and Metryx mass metrology systems for high precision in-line mass measurement in semiconductor wafer manufacturing. Lam Research Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Taronis Technologies

Taronis Technologies, Inc., a technology-based company, focuses on addressing the constraints on natural resources primarily in the United States. The company offers MagneGas, a hydrogen-based synthetic fuel that is used as an alternative to acetylene and other natural gas derived fuels for metal cutting and other commercial uses. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow System for MagneGas production, or water decontamination and sterilization. In addition, the company sells and licenses its proprietary plasma arc technology for gasification and the processing of liquid waste. It distributes and sells MagneGas fuel, and other gases and welding supplies through retail locations. The company was formerly known as MagneGas Applied Technology Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Taronis Technologies, Inc. in January 2019. Taronis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Peoria, Arizona.

