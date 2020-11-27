Head-To-Head Survey: W Technologies (OTCMKTS:WTCG) and The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

W Technologies (OTCMKTS:WTCG) and The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares W Technologies and The Walt Disney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W Technologies N/A N/A N/A The Walt Disney -4.38% 4.05% 1.83%

57.5% of The Walt Disney shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Walt Disney shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

W Technologies has a beta of 4.52, meaning that its share price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Walt Disney has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares W Technologies and The Walt Disney’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Walt Disney $65.39 billion 4.12 -$2.86 billion $2.02 73.81

W Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Walt Disney.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for W Technologies and The Walt Disney, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A The Walt Disney 1 8 18 0 2.63

The Walt Disney has a consensus price target of $141.60, indicating a potential downside of 5.02%. Given The Walt Disney’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Walt Disney is more favorable than W Technologies.

Summary

The Walt Disney beats W Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

W Technologies Company Profile

W Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides social media and mobile marketing solutions. Its products and services include mobile marketing campaigns, mobile optimized Websites, kiosk based mobile loyalty rewards programs, digital signage networks, and transit system location based mobile signage platforms. The company also licenses/distributes liquid crystal displays and priority remote management software. W Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations. This segment is also involved in the television production and distribution; and operation of National Geographic magazines. Its Parks, Experiences and Products segment operates theme parks and resorts, such as Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; Disneyland Paris; Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; and Shanghai Disney Resort; Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney; and Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and distributes motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Fox Searchlight Pictures, and Blue Sky Studios banners; develops, produces, and licenses live entertainment events; produces and distributes music; and provides post-production services, including visual and audio effects. Its Direct-To-Consumer & International segment operates international television networks and channels comprising Disney, ESPN, Fox, National Geographic, Star, and Other India Channels; direct-to-consumer streaming services consisting of Disney +, ESPN+, Hotstar, and Hulu; and operates branded apps and Websites, such as Disney Movie Club and Disney Digital Network, as well as provides streaming technology support services. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

