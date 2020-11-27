HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of HealthEquity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $71.53 on Monday. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average of $56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -264.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

