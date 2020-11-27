Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.20.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $207.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.74. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $217.76.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.89 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.