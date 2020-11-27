HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bankhaus Lampe set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.25 ($52.06).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) alerts:

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) stock opened at €48.58 ($57.15) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.76. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a fifty-two week high of €50.85 ($59.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

As of June 26, 2020, operates as a subsidiary of Hella Stiftung GmbH.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.