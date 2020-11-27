HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €54.29 ($63.87).

Shares of HFG opened at €47.76 ($56.19) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.19. HelloFresh SE has a one year low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a one year high of €56.40 ($66.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.93.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

