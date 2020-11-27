HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €54.29 ($63.87).

Shares of HFG opened at €47.76 ($56.19) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.19. HelloFresh SE has a one year low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a one year high of €56.40 ($66.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.93.

About HelloFresh SE (HFG.F)

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Analyst Recommendations for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG)

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit