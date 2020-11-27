HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €35.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) (ETR:HFG) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on HelloFresh SE (HFG.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €54.29 ($63.87).

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €47.76 ($56.19) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.24. HelloFresh SE has a 1-year low of €16.14 ($18.99) and a 1-year high of €56.40 ($66.35). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €47.65 and its 200 day moving average is €44.19.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

