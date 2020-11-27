Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HP. Bank of America lowered Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Rowe boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.84.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $447,985.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 187.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after buying an additional 1,673,553 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,630 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,779.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 843,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,093,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 789,678 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

