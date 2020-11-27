Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) (LON:HINT) Insider Buys £9,990 in Stock

Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) (LON:HINT) insider Lucy Walker acquired 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990 ($13,052.00).

Shares of LON HINT opened at GBX 148 ($1.93) on Friday. Henderson International Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 99.30 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 144.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 145.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

