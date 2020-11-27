Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target Raised to $14.50

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $12.50 to $14.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HTGC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.25 to $12.75 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.31.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.22 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.78%.

In other news, Director Carol L. Foster acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $50,011.50. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 59.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,560,000 after buying an additional 155,833 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 20.6% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 408,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 69,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 55.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 478,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

