Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $92.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

HLT stock opened at $106.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average of $84.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of -91.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

