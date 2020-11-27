Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) (LON:HOC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 211.44 ($2.76).

Shares of HOC stock opened at GBX 220.80 ($2.88) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. Hochschild Mining plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 234.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 224.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L)’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About Hochschild Mining plc (HOC.L)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

