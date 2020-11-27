Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Höegh LNG Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Höegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 20.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.