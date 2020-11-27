Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.54.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $68.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average is $65.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $915,119.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,141.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $703,530.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,010. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

