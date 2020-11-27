Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Trading Down 5.6%

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $3.01. 1,311,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 2,443,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMHC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $378.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.63). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 136.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 52,296 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 33.8% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 223,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

