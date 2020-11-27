i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Upgraded at TheStreet

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised i3 Verticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised i3 Verticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $755.87 million, a P/E ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 1.41. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 387.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth $209,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Proprietary Software and Payments.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Analyst Recommendations for i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit