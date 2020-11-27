i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised i3 Verticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised i3 Verticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $755.87 million, a P/E ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 1.41. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 387.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth $209,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Proprietary Software and Payments.

