IBI Group’s (IBIBF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital restated their buy rating on shares of IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IBIBF. Laurentian reissued a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reissued a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of IBIBF stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. IBI Group has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

