Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Down 14%

Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) were down 14% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 86,961,789 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 430% from the average daily volume of 16,400,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $647.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -1.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ideanomics by 594.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 507,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ideanomics by 1,341.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,290,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ideanomics by 57.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ideanomics by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Ideanomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

