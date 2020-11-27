Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Down 14%

Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) were down 14% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 86,961,789 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 430% from the average daily volume of 16,400,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $647.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -1.97.
Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)
Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.
