Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 94.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,307 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,891 shares of company stock worth $8,582,040 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.22.

Shares of ILMN opened at $303.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.