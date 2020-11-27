Independent Research Analysts Give Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) a €28.40 Price Target

Independent Research set a €28.40 ($33.41) price target on Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UN01. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.05 ($30.65).

Uniper SE (UN01.F) stock opened at €28.00 ($32.94) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.90. Uniper SE has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a twelve month high of €30.88 ($36.33). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.73.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

