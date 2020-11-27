Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Trading Down 9.5%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s share price dropped 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 1,075,985 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 480,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

INFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $116.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,999.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

