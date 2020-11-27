Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Trading Down 9.5%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s share price dropped 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 1,075,985 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 480,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
INFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.19.
The firm has a market capitalization of $116.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.
