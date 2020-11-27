Insider Buying: ADM Energy plc (ADME.L) (LON:ADME) Insider Acquires £12,000 in Stock

ADM Energy plc (ADME.L) (LON:ADME) insider Peter Francis purchased 200,000 shares of ADM Energy plc (ADME.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,678.08).

Shares of ADME stock opened at GBX 5.14 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. ADM Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.39.

ADM Energy plc (ADME.L) (LON:ADME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (1.50) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resources investment company. The company invests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in mineral, metal, and oil and gas projects. ADM Energy plc has a cooperation agreement with Dubai Bridge Investments LLC to source and develop upstream oil and gas field investment opportunities jointly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

