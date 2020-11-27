Insider Buying: Auris Minerals Limited (AUR.AX) (ASX:AUR) Insider Acquires A$500,000.00 in Stock

Auris Minerals Limited (AUR.AX) (ASX:AUR) insider Robert Martin acquired 6,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$500,000.00 ($357,142.86).

Auris Minerals Limited (AUR.AX) Company Profile

Auris Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral tenements in Western Australia. It primarily focuses on exploring the Bryah Basin copper-gold exploration portfolio covering an area of 1,410 square kilometers in 8 project areas, including Forrest, Cashman, Cheroona, Doolgunna, Morck Well, Feather Cap, Milgun, and Horseshoe Well.

