Insider Buying: Auris Minerals Limited (AUR.AX) (ASX:AUR) Insider Acquires A$500,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2020

Auris Minerals Limited (AUR.AX) (ASX:AUR) insider Robert Martin acquired 6,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$500,000.00 ($357,142.86).

Auris Minerals Limited (AUR.AX) Company Profile

Auris Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral tenements in Western Australia. It primarily focuses on exploring the Bryah Basin copper-gold exploration portfolio covering an area of 1,410 square kilometers in 8 project areas, including Forrest, Cashman, Cheroona, Doolgunna, Morck Well, Feather Cap, Milgun, and Horseshoe Well.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Auris Minerals Limited (AUR.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auris Minerals Limited (AUR.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit